As a gelding, the naming of Red Beryl would be intriguing for some punters looking at Friday's Quirindi Cup meeting.
But what's probably more intriguing is the fact that he went through six stable changes prior to finding success with Bendemeer trainer Jane Clement.
The Sebring five-year-old has been a bargain buy for Clement, winning five races under her including Tamworth's recent Country Music Cup. He then came third in the Walcha Cup.
Amassing near $100,000 in prizemoney for his latest stable, Red Beryl will carry 58.5kg - less the valuable 4kg claim for Clement's jockey son Braith Nock - in the $50,000 Quirindi Cup (1600m).
Red Beryl was purchased by Clement as a four-year-old with a half dozen unplaced starts, aside from a modest Forbes maiden win way back in August of 2020.
Originally trained by the late Gwenda Markwell at Kembla, Red Beryl was moved on to Joe Pride, then to Dean Mirfin, then to Nathan Doyle and then to John Thompson.
He was then returned to Mirfin at Bathurst before finding a home with Clement.
Clement explained the horse's name and provided an insight into one of the biggest improvers in regional racing.
"A Red Beryl is actually a very rare, precious jewel - [the] colour of a ruby. And by co-incidence, my husband Robert's mother is named Beryl," Clement said from Bendemeer.
"We bought [him] off the Bloodstock web. I like the Sebrings and liked what I saw researching his videos.
"There were some really good runs without luck, often not tractable and on rain-affected ground.
"He didn't seem right, but you could see ability there. When he settled in up here, he started to thrive. [He] won an open trial nicely and took it to the races.
"He won first-up and just kept it going. [He's] just so tough and consistent, knows where the winning post is."
Adding to the excitement for Clement is her son's involvement in the race. The first-year apprentice rode a recent double at Tamworth for his master, Brett Cavanough.
Red Beryl has drawn barrier two and will have a significant weight advantage over his main opposition.
"We're so proud of Braith," Clement said. "He's riding so well. It'd be lovely if we could win a cup together."
Red Beryl was the second favourite, paying $6 the win (NSW TAB fixed odds).
Race favourite Sea of Flames ($3.30 the win) is coming off a Cowra Cup win and Orange success for in-form trainer Michael Mulholland, and will carry 59kg in the race minus the 2.5kg claim for Jake Barrett.
The annual eight-race annual TAB meeting will include the $40,000 Quirindi RSL Lightning Stakes.
