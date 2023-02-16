The running of the Joan Bullock Memorial race at the Tamworth harness meeting last week held a special meaning for the winning driver.
Travis Bullock, the son of the late Joan Bullock, had an all-the-way win with Leah Shannon, which is trained by his father Peter.
Now domiciled at Bathurst, Travis made a late start into the world of harness racing - commencing his career back in the 2018/19 racing season.
The now 36-year-old has achieved 51 career winning drives and 147 placings.
Leah Shannon, who is raced by Rayngold, produced her fifth career win, with a margin of 10.8m over the $1.75 race favourite Our Aunty Ash (Tom Ison). Watchful Lady (Jemma Coney) was another two metres away in third place.
The Team Teal campaign is now in full swing.
Throughout this month, reinswomen compete in teal-coloured pants and raise funds, with each winning drive, for ovarian cancer research.
Tamworth's Caitlin McElhinney added $1000 to the cause when she trained a winner and drove a winning double at last week's Tamworth meeting.
Caitlin secured a win with her own pacer Tabra at the good odds of $11.
Tabra produced a 1.2m win over the $1.45 race favourite Magic Shoos (Blake Hughes). Melati Boy (Scotty-Jon Welsh) was another 1.7m away in third place.
The second win for McElhinney was behind the Andy Ison-trained Racing Paula in the Bearing Accessories Pace. The horse had a 5.2m win over Miss Maravu (Jemma Coney), with Prodigal Guinness (Tom Ison) another 1.9m away in third place.
The Newcastle meeting on Monday saw Jogalong Blue, from the Dean Chapple stables, produce a back-to-back victory in a mile rate of 1.58.2 for 2030m.
The Soho Valencia-Belle of Brooklee six-year-old gelding backed up from a win at Newcastle on January 30. In that race, he posted a mile rate of 1.54.6 for 1609m.
The Armidale Harness Racing Club will host an eight-race program on Sunday afternoon before heading into their Carnival of Cups meeting on February 26.
The Tamworth Mini Trots will feature at both meetings.
