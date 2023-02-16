The Northern Daily Leader

Keeping Pace: Peter and Travis Bullock produce winner in race named after late loved one

By Julie Maughan
Updated February 16 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Travis Bullock steers Leah Shannon to victory in a race named in honour of his late mother, Joan. Leah Shannon is trained by his father, Peter. Picture by PeterMac Photography

The running of the Joan Bullock Memorial race at the Tamworth harness meeting last week held a special meaning for the winning driver.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.