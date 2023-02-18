PHEOBE Belford's son Logan was approved to receive NDIS funding in late November 2022, but long waiting lists for services kept the family from being able to spend the money.
Until now.
Jelly Bean House is an early intervention behaviour therapy centre for two - seven year olds with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and other behavioural and emotional problems.
Director Amanda Barton opened the centre this month and has nine children signed up already.
While she's not an occupational therapist, or a speech therapist, the centre's activities focus on supporting children with "difficulties and differences".
The centre uses child-centred therapies and interventions to reach children on their own developmental level, to target social interaction, behavioural and emotional regulation, and anxiety and relaxation techniques.
In her previous profession as a teacher's aide, Ms Barton found it frustrating how little individual help there is for children.
Some kids in second grade had already been left behind from kindergarten, she said.
"That's why I think it's so important to get to them when they're youngest and when they are developing," she said.
Ms Barton hopes to have the centre NDIS registered mid-year.
Mother Pheobe Belford, said her three-year-old son Logan, who is in the process of getting a diagnosis, is gaining life skills at the centre which will make it easier for him to go to school.
Logan's older brother has autism, but wasn't diagnosed until he was seven.
Mrs Belford said the lack of early intervention meant he struggled.
The family lived in Armidale, and spent two years on waiting lists for diagnosis. COVID delayed the assessment process.
"When we moved here, it still took about six months. But compared to that initial delay of two years, it was nicer, a lot easier," she said.
"There's a lot more facilities here."
Both Mrs Belford's children with autism are on waiting lists for occupational therapists and speech therapists.
"That's really hard when you have the funding ready," she said,
"And you've got the approval ready, but you just can't find a place anywhere."
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
