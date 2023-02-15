The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Lung Bus from icare provides support to Tamworth workers

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated February 15 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doctor Diarmuid Fogarty and Radiologist/Team Leader Linda Apin. Picture by Peter Hardin

Workers with jobs involving dust exposure are about to get a breath of fresh air thanks to a visit from the Lung Bus, a mobile lung screening unit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.