Workers with jobs involving dust exposure are about to get a breath of fresh air thanks to a visit from the Lung Bus, a mobile lung screening unit.
Run by the health company icare, the bus visits regional areas at the request of local councils and employers, the latter of which can sign up their workers to be screened for dust-related diseases.
"It's important for workers who are potentially exposed to dust in their employment to have their lungs checked regularly," Doctor Diarmuid Fogarty said.
Tamworth City Council arranged for the mobile unit to be at the Tamworth Sports Dome for two days to screen more than 80 of Tamworth's workers.
Dr Fogarty said working on the Lung Bus can be difficult, but providing relief and reassurance to those affected by dust diseases is often its own reward.
"I feel that by doing this it's my little contribution to helping employers remain viable, their workers remain employed, their families remain in country towns, and the country town meilleur remains forever," he said.
Dr Fogarty sees an average of 35 clients per day, meaning he only has time to see each patient for 12-15 minutes.
He recommends seeking out similar health screenings if you encounter any pain or difficulty breathing, as early intervention can mean the difference between life and death.
"It is important to get your lungs checked if there is a clinical indication to do so," Dr Fogarty said.
Local retiree Glen Crosby, who worked at James Hardie for nearly a decade, said an early check up saved him from mesothelioma, a type of cancer caused by asbestos.
"Had I not had the pain in my side [checked], it might've been too late. It might've started growing and growing ... it would've manifested itself maybe now or maybe next year, which would've been too late," Mr Crosby said.
Mr Crosby was diagnosed four years ago. He was 77 at the time, and after a major operation and nearly a year of chemotherapy the lump in his torso has finally disappeared.
"I've been over 15 months without chemo, and I'm still not fully back to my original fitness, but at least I'm upright and getting around," Mr Crosby said.
He said icare provided an incredible level of support during a very difficult time.
"I was fortunate enough to get 100 per cent cover, and so icare paid all my bills," Mr Crosby said.
icare's Lung Bus provides a lung function test by a respiratory scientist; medical examination by a doctor; and if required, an X-ray reported by a radiologist.
Results are then sent to be analysed by a respiratory physician and a health report is provided to each worker and their employer is notified of any workplace injury.
New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!
