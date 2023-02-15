The Northern Daily Leader
The NSW government has allocated $4 million to upgrade sections of Thunderbolts Way east of Uralla

RG
By Rachel Gray
February 15 2023 - 5:30pm
Drivers will soon have a smoother and safer experience cruising along a section of Thunderbolts way east of Uralla, once the road has been upgraded.

