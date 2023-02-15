The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Gunnedah Shire Council approved a development application to extend Camden Place

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
February 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The empty lot will be subdivided to build nine residential buildings and extend Camden Place. Picture from Google Maps

NINE residential buildings will be constructed in Gunnedah after council gave its approval to a proposal which requires infrastructure deviating from council standards to be built.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.