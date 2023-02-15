NINE residential buildings will be constructed in Gunnedah after council gave its approval to a proposal which requires infrastructure deviating from council standards to be built.
A development proposing to turn a block of land into nine lots and establish drainage across neighbouring properties, has been approved by council during its first council meeting of 2023 on Wednesday, February 15.
The matter was referred to Gunnedah Shire Council because the proposal to construct drains for sewage and water, and relocate a sewer main and extinguish easement, varies from the development control standards in the Gunnedah Development Control Plan 2012.
READ MORE:
Approval of the development was recommended by council officers because of the characteristics of the area, the absence of services infrastructure in the vicinity, and that a dedicated drainage reserve is a requirement.
"For these reasons, it is considered that the encumbrance of the easements on subject allotments will not hinder future development on subject site," the report said.
"Therefore, the sought variations are supported."
The development application proposes to divide 8 Camden Place into nine lots, form a cul-de-sac by extending the existing road, and establishing infrastructure services.
Drainage is required on lots 13, 14, 15, and 16 to service the lots appropriately and avoid adverse impacts on neighbours and the surrounding environment.
The lots are compliant with the Gunnedah Development Control Plan 2012, which states the minimum lot size for a low density zone is 650m2.
The size of the proposed nine lots range from 854m2 to 1284m2, with adequate frontage to depth ratio. And residential buildings sized 10m x 15m can be accommodated behind the six metre street setback.
The development will be in a standard cul-de-sac design which will be required to construct a minimum radius of 10.5 metres to ensure that there is adequate space within the road formation for vehicles to turn.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.