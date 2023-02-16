The Northern Daily Leader
Rod Noble is in Armidale for a three-day University of New England student reunion that started on National Servicemen's Day

By Rachel Gray
Then and now: Rod Noble remembers his student days protesting the National Service Scheme in Australia, with a march through the centre of Armidale in the early 1970s.

Former University of New England (UNE) student Rod Noble was so passionate about spreading the anti-war message during the 1970s, that he almost got killed during a trip to Chile.

