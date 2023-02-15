Nursing a tinnie, Hayden Clancy savoured a moment of stillness as charming No 1 Oval was illuminated by a retreating sun.
It's easy to imagine that such occasions are a rare enough commodity in the 25-year-old's life that they do not pass unnoticed and unappreciated by him.
As a third-year medical student at the University of New England, Clancy is in the belly of the beast - the notorious grind that churns out future MDs aggravated by him having to work as a Coles night filler in order to pay the bills.
And oh, his idea of leisure time is steaming in to bowl under the snarling summer sun.
"I'm stuffed," Clancy said, after opening the bowling for North Tamworth in their 41-run win over Old Boys at No 1 Oval on Saturday. He finished with 0-32 off six overs.
The night before at the same ground, Clancy took 2-25 as Norths tied with South Tamworth in the second-grade one-day final.
Both sides were all out for 96, with Souths claiming the trophy due to their superior ladder position.
Clancy linked with Norths this season after receiving a placement at Tamworth Hospital.
The Novocastrian got into medicine via a radiography degree at the University of Newcastle - his long and intense ride preceded by rustic bliss.
In 2019, he spent six months playing for Tintwistle Cricket Club at Derbyshire in the East Midlands of England.
As you would expect, his hosts at the village cricket club were very hospitable. "Excellent drinkers as well," Clancy added.
By the former Newcastle first-grade cricketer's side throughout this great adventure has been his partner, Shania Manning.
"Having someone to share those moments with has meant a lot," he said.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
