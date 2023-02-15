Oscar King would be one of the first to admit patience isn't his natural inclination when it comes to batting.
He's more of the "go hard or go home" approach.
But, as Court House president Sam Doubleday noted of his top-scoring 66 against Mornington he showed a lot more maturity about his innings.
He showed that again on Saturday, battling through "very hot" conditions to notch his second successive half-century and guide them to a three wicket win over Albion.
The first time (according to My Cricket records) since the 2018/2019 season he has scored back-to-back 50s in the first grade competition, King's 76 was the backbone of Court House's successful chase of a 10-man Albion's 136 all out.
Missing much of the early part of the season due to other commitments - he has been doing a bit of truck driving of a weekend - he didn't attribute his recent form to anything particular other than being "eager to score some runs". Before the Mornington knock he'd only managed one and a duck.
"I felt good out in the middle," King said of Saturday.
"It was a good wicket to bat on and we needed some runs so I was just focused on not getting out."
He still played his shots, striking six fours and three sixes in his knock, but was more measured about them.
He again found a willing ally in Jye Hicks (18), the two sharing a second straight 78 run partnership.
Coming together at 1-21, King's instructions to Hicks were to just "poke it around and tick over the strike".
"And the runs just came really," he said.
But it was tough with the temperature reaching the high 30s.
"I was struggling with the heat," King admitted.
By the time he was eventually dismissed he "had nothing left".
Court House only needed 11 then, Keaton Walters (15no) and Kyle Gallen (7no) finishing off the job.
Andrew Osmond again led the way with the ball for Albion taking 2-23.
Earlier Andy Mack (43) provided the early impetus for Albion before Russell Baker chipped in with an unbeaten 30 to push them up to 136.
The Court House bowlers shared the wickets around with Kyle Gallen grabbing three and Peter McCormack, Doubleday and Jacob Price two apiece.
In the other game Paddy Paul made 46, Jayden Winsor 37 and Bailey Keeler 29 as Kookaburras compiled 8-175 against a nine-man Mornington.
Finishing unbeaten, Paul anchored the back end of the innings and was part of an unbroken 52 run stand with Matt Robson (17no) .
Nicholas Herring and Josh Langdon each picked up three wickets for Mornington, who, after a horror start losing Justin Carter first ball, could then only manage 99.
Marcus Hayne was the shining light with 44, with Harman Gill (10) the only batsmen to each double figures.
It was a team effort with the ball for Kookaburras with five bowlers taking a wicket.
