Truckies hauling through Werris Creek are set to have their lives made easier thanks to an injection of funds into a project to improve road safety.
The Liverpool Plains Shire Council received $4.5 million to improve road access to the Werris Creek Economic Precinct, an area that began development in 2020 with the goal of connecting road and rail freight to make shipping regional.
Liverpool Plains Shire Mayor Doug Hawkins said the upgrades would support the area's economy, especially farmers.
"We are very pleased to be able to support the intermodal link and the increasing number of farmers who are starting to rely heavily on it for their trucks," Cr Hawkins said.
Thousands of trucks carrying frozen meats and other goods from Tamworth pass through the precinct each year.
"This upgrade will complete a vision for a thriving industrial precinct and freight hub in Werris Creek, that will support the growth of local industries and provide a boost to the local economy," Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson said.
He described the current access road to the precinct as "narrow and unsafe" for truck drivers, who often find themselves queuing "dangerously close" to one of two level train crossings.
The additional $4.5 million comes after the state government initially provided $7.2 million for the Werris Creek Economic Precinct in 2020.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said finishing the hub will bring extra benefits to locals on top of the economic benefits to transport companies.
"It means more dollars in producers' pockets and more competitive prices at the cash register. Fixing Country Roads also delivers benefits for all regional road users, including school bus drivers and rural communities who use these roads on a daily basis," Mr Farraway said.
