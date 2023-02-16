A MAN was more than three times the legal alcohol limit when he drove home from the pub via the McDonald's drive-through, while home in Tamworth for Christmas.
Tamworth Local Court heard Zac Steadman caught the attention of police when he was seen weaving within his lane about midnight on December 22, last year.
The 20-year-old was flanked by family in court when he was sentenced for high-range drink driving after pleading guilty.
Magistrate Julie Soars handed him a 12-month good behaviour order with a conviction, six months off the road, and 50 hours of community service.
"He was on a licence that said no alcohol at all and he was high-range," she said.
She said it seemed Steadman knew he made a "serious error of judgement".
"You should've known to make a better decision," she told him.
Defence solicitor Andrew O'Halloran told the court Steadman had met up with a mate at a local venue and "one drink became a number of drinks".
He told the court it would have taken Steadman about 15 minutes to walk home, or cost him about $12 for a taxi, but instead he got behind the wheel.
"There's no substantial explanation for his wrongdoing," Mr O'Halloran said.
"He understands the significance of his actions."
The court heard police stopped him on Armidale Road and he blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.164 after his arrest.
"It's not a case where he's put the car into a pole or tree or into another vehicle," Mr O'Halloran said.
Steadman finished the traffic offenders' program and the court heard the drink driving charge was the first offence on his NSW record.
"There's plenty to be said for this young man ... his best days are in front of him," Mr O'Halloran said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rebecca Skivington said Steadman's trip to Macca's added to the seriousness, given the timing.
"There's a lot of cars around, a lot of people around," she said.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
