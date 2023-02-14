The Northern Daily Leader
Gunnedah Shire Council budget boost benefits koala sanctuary, saleyards

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
February 14 2023 - 5:30pm
Grants and contributions have boosted council's quarterly budget. Picture from file

A SUITE of council programs including tourism, animal control, the library and airport will benefit from a cash injection revealed in budget papers to be tabled by Gunnedah Shire Council.

Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

