A SUITE of council programs including tourism, animal control, the library and airport will benefit from a cash injection revealed in budget papers to be tabled by Gunnedah Shire Council.
The quarterly budget review is good news for ratepayers.
It calculates the budget available for use on council's capital works program to be $71,414,882, which is an increase of $13,754,392, according to the report to be presented at Wednesday's meeting.
READ MORE:
It says the increased spending money is "mainly due to an increase in capital grants and contributions".
"The capital program has increased to a substantial level," it says.
However, due to the fact some significant projects are largely funded by external grants, those funds could carry into the next financial year "due to the difficulty in being able to predict accurate cashflows associated with these projects over multiple financial years".
The significant projects include the Gunnedah Saleyard Upgrade, costing $23.6 million, and the Gunnedah Koala Sanctuary, which will cost $13.9 million.
Boosted funding from grants and contributions to the koala sanctuary totals $4,000,000 for stage three of the project. A further $6,000,000 is allocated in the draft Long Term Financial Plan (LTFP) for next financial year.
Redeveloping the saleyards will gain $6,008,927 this financial year, and a further $3,700,000 in the next, from grants and contributions.
The budget for library services increased by $20,000, because a third of State library grants are being used for capital purchases.
The budget from grants and contributions for the Gunnedah Impoundment Facility Upgrade increased by $1,017,026 this financial year.
And, the airport runway reconstruction budget increased by $4,585,731, funded by internally restricted funds.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.