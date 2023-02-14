The Northern Daily Leader
Yvonne Langenberg endorsed as Labor candidate for Northern Tablelands at NSW March 25 election

By Newsroom
Updated February 14 2023 - 6:56pm, first published 4:55pm
Yvonne Langenberg has been endorsed at the Labor candidate for the March state election. Picture supplied.

A former registered nurse, and candidate for the federal seat of New England in the 2019 election, has been endorsed as Labor's candidate for the state seat of Northern Tablelands at the upcoming March poll.

