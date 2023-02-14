The Northern Daily Leader
The state government has announced about $1m funding to upgrade two sports grounds in Walcha

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated February 15 2023 - 9:11am, first published 7:30am
Putting on the green: Margaret Davidson, left, Gerry Moran, NSW deputy premier Paul Toole, Walcha Golf Club president Allan Green, Adam Marshall MP and Walcha Golf Club secretary Jenny Lisle. Picture: Simon Scott

Footie players and golfers are among hundreds of locals set to benefit from about one million dollars in sporting upgrades for Walcha.

