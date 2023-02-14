POLICE have made a public appeal for help as they search for a man last seen in Gunnedah on the weekend.
Robert Eyre was last seen on Cobbadah Crescent about 6pm on Sunday and was reported missing after attempts to locate him failed.
Police have released a public plea for information, including a photo of the 55-year-old, as they investigate his whereabouts.
"Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Mr Eyre is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of solid build, with short greying hair, and unshaven.
Police said he has a "tribal" tattoo on his right arm from the shoulder to the elbow.
He was last seen in Gunnedah wearing shorts, a t-shirt and thongs.
Mr Eyre is known to frequent Porcupine Lookout as well as the Gunnedah and Port Macquarie areas.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or contact Oxley police.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
