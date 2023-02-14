Tamworth's Erika Maslen and Bingara's Brooke McKinnon are a step closer to achieving their Super W dreams after being named in the Brumbies and Waratahs squads for the 2023 season.
Both unveiled their final squads on Tuesday.
After impressing in their two trials against South Australia and the Melbourne Rebels, Maslen worked her way into the 34-strong Brumbies squad as one of their three hookers and one of 18 new faces.
McKinnon meanwhile was selected in the halves for the Waratahs, continuing what has been a whirlwind last few months.
The region will have also have a strong interest in the Reds with Inverell's Tina Campbell and Warialda's Tiarna Molloy named in the their squad.
Both were part of the Reds last year with Campbell creating history when she and younger brother Jock became the first brother and sister to play Super Rugby and Super W for Queensland on the same night.
Speaking about the Brumbies squad new head coach Scott Fava said it is "a great mix of youth and experience with some really exciting fresh faces guided around the field by nine international players".
"With numerous spirited performances against South Australia and the Melbourne Rebels over the last two pre-season trials, the selection process was a difficult exercise to reduce from a wider squad of 50 players to 34," he said.
"However, we feel we have settled on a vibrant, exciting and gritty group of women to take on the Super W in 2023."
The Waratahs fly out on Wednesday for New Zealand where they will finalise their preparations with games against the Chiefs and Blues.
Unfortunately Rosie Ferguson and Martha Harvey missed out on the final squad although they will still train with the squad and can get pulled up in the case of any injuries.
