PARKINSON'S disease is "frustrating", according to Kevin Robinson.
Since being diagnosed, he can't do the things he wants to do. He still doesn't have it as bad as some, though, he said.
"I find I'm starting to forget things," he said.
"When I'm talking to people, I get stuck in a sentence, and can't get a word out.
"All those sorts of things, you lose energy, you have problems drooling."
Mr Robinson is a committee member on the local Parkinson's support group, which put on a linedancing session at Tamworth Sports Dome for people living with the disease, and also to celebrate Seniors Month.
A linedancing session was held during the Tamworth Country Music Festival just for people living with Parkinson's, and it was so successful the group wanted to do it again.
Attendees were asked to dress in red and pink - a nod to the event coinciding with Valentine's Day.
Mr Robinson said he was "surprised" that 60 to 70 people showed up.
"People with Parkinson's have got to keep doing exercise to keep our body moving," he said.
"I thought with linedancing, we're moving the whole part of our body, so it's great work instead of being up in the gym, lifting weights.
"We just got to keep going until they find a cure for it."
Jo Lavelle, Rural Fit's movement disorder nurse, said movement is important for those struggling with Parkinson's.
"For people with Parkinson's, and people in general, movement's really important," she said.
"Linedancing is really good for the movement, but also the balance, and coordination.
"The group exercise twice a week at Rural Fit, and the linedancing was a little bit of a different way to deliver that type of exercise."
