The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Tamworth Parkinson's Support Group linedance the disease away this Valentine's Day

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
February 14 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PARKINSON'S disease is "frustrating", according to Kevin Robinson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.