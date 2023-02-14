The Commonwealth Bank (CBA) is the first of the big four banks to announce it will halt branch closures in rural areas.
It is a direct response to a new Senate inquiry into the impact of branch closures across rural Australia.
The National Australia Bank, ANZ and Westpac are under pressure to follow suit.
It comes after the CBA closed its Tenterfield branch last December.
Federal MPs had called on the banks have been called on to immediately stop closing branches across rural Australia while a new investigation is launched.
The Senate Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport Committee last week moved to conduct an inquiry into the impact of the closures..
The Regional Banking Taskforce established by the previous Coalition government in 2021 developed seven recommendations which banks say they hope to implement by the middle of this year.
Mallee MP Anne Webster said there had been 86 bank closures across Australia since the recommendations of the taskforce were tabled late last year.
This latest inquiry again wants to investigate the reasons for branch closures and their impacts on customers and regional communities.
LNP Senator Gerard Rennick (Qld) said he was concerned with the impact closing regional branches would have on local business and their inability to deposit cash.
"Banks have a social licence to provide banking services to all Australians regardless of their location. They should honour it," he said.
Senator Rennick said the Regional Banking Taskforce had laid the groundwork for this new inquiry.
The CBA's decision means a stay of execution for its Junee branch in NSW's Riverina where the local community had been fighting to save its last bank.
The impending closure of the Bright branch in Victoria's north-east has also been halted.
The banks say fewer country people need a local branch as more and more customers are taking their business online.
Banks have also said the coronavirus pandemic also accelerated the move of foot traffic away from branches.
"Following consideration of a request from the Senate committee, CBA will not close any regional branches while the inquiry is under way in 2023," a bank spokesman said yesterday.
"As an additional sign of good faith, while the inquiry is under way in 2023, CBA will postpone the closure of two branches already announced.
"We continue to welcome constructive engagement with government, industry and communities - an approach demonstrated by our recent work with all members of the regional banking taskforce.
"CBA looks forward to assisting the inquiry, and continuing to engage with our customers and communities, as we collectively respond to the digitisation of the economy and banking services."
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
