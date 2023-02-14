The Northern Daily Leader
Commonwealth Bank moves to suspend branch closures during Senate inquiry

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
February 14 2023 - 2:00pm
The CBA's decision to suspend branch closures comes too late for many country towns which have suffered either closures or CBA branches working with reduced hours.

The Commonwealth Bank (CBA) is the first of the big four banks to announce it will halt branch closures in rural areas.

