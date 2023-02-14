BATTEN down the hatches and get the washing off the line, Tamworth could get lashed by a severe thunderstorm.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has warned Tamworth, as well as Armidale, Gunnedah, Narrabri and Coonabarabran, could experience wild weather on Tuesday afternoon or into the evening.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours," the BOM warning said.
The initial warning was issued just before 1pm and will be updated by the weather bureau this afternoon as the situation unfolds.
The State Emergency Service (SES) has urged locals to move cars undercover, secure loose items outside, stay away from storm drains and creeks, unplug appliances, and stay indoors away from windows.
People should also steer clear of fallen powerlines and report them, and keep a distance of at least eight metres from things that may be energised, like fences.
Never enter floodwaters.
Call the SES on 132 500 for storm assistance, but in life-threatening situations, call triple zero.
Keep up to date with warnings on the bureau's website.
Skies were grey, thunder could be heard rumbling in town earlier on Tuesday morning, and some rain fell, but the worst of the weather is expected to hit later in the day.
The rest of the week is expected to be hot and sunny in the region, with temperatures of up to 37, 38 and 39 degrees on Friday and over the weekend in Tamworth, according to the BOM.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
