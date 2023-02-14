The Northern Daily Leader

Santos Festival of Rugby: New England-laden NSW Country women beat Queensland Country 21-5 to win President's Cup

By Samantha Newsam
February 14 2023 - 7:00pm
New England's (L-R) Clare Harpley, Skye Gordon-Briggs, Tahlia Morgan, Charlotte Goldman and Lekah Mohena helped the NSW Country women to a 21-5 win over Queensland at Narrabri on Friday. Picture Catherine Stephen

Outgoing NSW Country women's coach Paddy Bowen only expects to see more country talent filtering into elite programs as the recognition of the talent in the bush grows.

