It's been a long journey for Glenn Lewington.
The North Tamworth stalwart has been a part of the Redbacks lineup for 25 years (aside from the odd missed season here or there), and celebrated his 250th game for the club on Saturday, during their third grade defeat at the hands of Old Boys.
It was a nice moment for the 40-year-old, which arrived at long last after a few years in which he didn't play much.
"It took a while to get there. Just shows my age I suppose," Lewington said.
"It was good just to finally get there. I haven't played much in the last few years, but it was a good day."
In retrospect, maybe 'celebrated' is the wrong word.
The low-key Lewington was pleased to have hit his milestone game, but said it was further down his list of career highlights than a number of other moments - particularly his second grade premiership win in 2020-21.
"It's a good milestone, don't get me wrong, but you look at the moments that you've had, they're probably more special," he said.
"I've won four first grade premierships, that's pretty special ... and a couple of years ago we won the second grade comp with my brother and my nephew. That was a special feeling."
Lewington's older brother and Redbacks club president, Donny, also remembers that match fondly.
Both men have now played more than 500 games combined for North Tamworth, which Donny said was "pretty crazy".
"When we started all those years ago, I was 15 and he started the year after," he said.
"It's pretty surreal to be honest. Now I've got the kids playing and chalking up games, it's been a real rollercoaster for the family."
While Lewington appreciates the success he's had throughout his career, he is equally thrilled to see his nephews - Donny's sons - Harry and Jordan impressing in first grade.
"They both love cricket, those boys," Lewington said.
"At 15 years old, Jordan's starting to establish himself in first grade, which is a big achievement. And he's doing quite well.
"It's Harry's second year playing first grade, and he'll only get better. They're talented boys, they must get it from their dad."
As he closes in on what he expects to be the final years of his career, Lewington has not lost sight of what he loves about the game.
For him, it's simple. He just wants to play the game he loves, surrounded by mates and family.
"All the way through, I've met a lot of good people and made a lot of really good mates," Lewington said.
"That's probably more important to me, and the memories we've had. Not just winning competitions, but the times you've had with your mates, having a beer afterwards."
