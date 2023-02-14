The Northern Daily Leader

Glenn Lewington notches 250th game for North Tamworth Redbacks

By Zac Lowe
February 14 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glenn Lewington, seen here batting for North Tamworth in 2017, appreciates the simple things about his career, like having a beer with mates or watching his nephews work their way up the ranks. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

It's been a long journey for Glenn Lewington.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.