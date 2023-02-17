A MAN has walked from court after police uncovered a stash of the drug ice when they found his car crashed off the side of a road near Tamworth.
Brady Marquett was flanked by his partner when he fronted sentencing in Tamworth Local Court this week.
Magistrate Julie Soars said a 16-month community-based custodial order could keep the 26-year-old on the "straight and narrow".
He had already spent three months in custody after his arrest and another three months on bail in a residential program, which was taken into account.
Marquett pleaded guilty to supplying methamphetamine, or ice, after police found a polka-dot pencil case with three golf ball-sized quantities of the drug and several other bags containing the substance near where Marquett had crashed in a ditch off Warral Road.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rebecca Skivington argued for Marquett to go behind bars and said that the 105g of ice that was found would have had "an absolutely disastrous effect on the community".
She told the court he had a "complete disregard for public safety", and the police case was that the "huge" amount of drugs was for his own financial gain, after officers found messages on his phone.
She said Marquett's sentence needed to deter him, and the community, from this type of offending.
Defence solicitor Geoff Archer argued the amount of ice found was not huge, but accepted it was not insignificant.
He told the court Marquett was more of a "mule", picking up drugs for mates and for himself to use.
READ ALSO:
Marquett was also charged with driving offences, including being behind the wheel of the black Holden Captiva while under the influence of drugs.
"He's so glad that no one was injured during this period of gross stupidity while he was behind the wheel," Mr Archer said.
He told the court that despite Marquett being asked to leave his last rehabilitation program, he was now engaging in one he was committed to.
Mr Archer said the best way to protect the community was for him to kick his habit, and that the value in him attending rehabilitation outweighed him going into full-time custody.
Ms Soars warned Marquett he had come very close.
"You cannot go back to the old ways," she told him.
Marquett pleaded guilty to charges of drug supply, driving under the influence of drugs, driving in a speed or manner dangerous, driving disqualified, and driving with an illicit drug in his system.
He must spend two years off the road.
Plain clothes police were travelling behind Marquett on the night of March 10, last year, and noticed the black car accelerate to speeds of up to 130km per hour along Duri Road.
They followed it when it turned onto Warral Road in West Tamworth, before discovering his car crashed in the ditch and then the ice in grass nearby. The court heard he had tried to dodge a kangaroo.
Marquett was handcuffed and taken to hospital for crash injuries, but he left with a cannula still in his arm and without consulting a doctor after his arrest was lifted for treatment.
Police investigated his whereabouts and brought him before the court.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.