The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Brady Marquett, 26, sentenced for driving offences and supplying the drug ice after police came across car crash in West Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
February 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man walked from Tamworth court after he was sentenced for an ice supply charge and driving offences. File picture

A MAN has walked from court after police uncovered a stash of the drug ice when they found his car crashed off the side of a road near Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.