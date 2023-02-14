FORENSIC police have been combing the scene of a horror crash between a truck and a car which killed one person and seriously injured another.
Police are working to piece together the moments leading up to the fatal crash on the Newell Highway, about 16km south of Narrabri, on Monday afternoon.
Emergency services, including the rescue helicopter, were called to the scene about 1.30pm after reports a truck and a car had collided.
Oxley police officers sadly found the body of a man at the scene, believed to have been behind the wheel of the car at the time.
He had not yet been formally identified on Tuesday morning but is believed to be aged in his 50s.
His passenger, a 44-year-old woman, suffered multiple serious injuries in the crash.
She was trapped in the wreck of the car for "some time", according to NSW Ambulance.
Rescue crews, including paramedics and Fire and Rescue NSW personnel, worked to free the woman from the wreckage.
She was cut from the vehicle and treated at the scene by paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter's critical care team.
She was flown directly to Tamworth hospital for treatment, and was in a serious condition at the time.
READ ALSO:
The 68-year-old man who was driving the truck at the time was not injured.
He was taken to the nearby Narrabri hospital to undergo mandatory testing.
Police set up a crime scene on the highway which was examined by specialist police, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash was launched.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.