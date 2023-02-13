PUBS and clubs across Glen Innes will introduce a multi-venue ban for repeat offenders in alcohol related incidents.
It will run as the "barred from one, barred from all" initiative which can result in life bans for the most serious offences.
It will extend to the pubs at Deepwater and Emmaville and all the main venues in Glen Innes including the golf and bowling club.
Glen Innes Liquor Accord chairman Pat Lonergan said it is a way to get on the front foot and stamp out poor behaviour.
"We've been discussing it for a while and the police were pretty keen on the idea," Mr Lonergan said.
"There hasn't been a particular incident and we only have a few problems here and there, but we thought it was the right thing to do.
"We already have two people barred from everywhere, but that was a police order put on them."
"It's a good deterrent for people to behave when they can't just move from one venue to another."
Mr Lonergan said there would be a minimum three-month ban under the new system.
A version of the barred from one concept has been used with success in most areas across the state since it was first introduced in 2012.
When a person is banned from one venue, their name, photo and details of the offence are shared with other venues in the region.
In most cases, multi-venue barring is not imposed for one incident, unless serious, but is usually the culmination of a series of incidents over a period of time.
These will usually be accompanied by repeated warnings from the individual licensee.
"It's for the more serious offences like fighting, theft and glassing's," Mr Lonergan said.
"We're putting the word out now, so there'll be no excuses.
"If you want to play up in our accord you're going to have to go to Armidale or Inverell to get a drink."
Armidale and Inverell have already adopted the policy over the last six months.
It was introduced at Armidale in September as a way to stamp-out bad behaviour on weekends.
Inverell followed in December while the policy has proven to be a success at Tamworth, Singleton and Wagga Wagga.
It is expected to start at Glen Innes next week under the online system BarBoss which records compliance, reporting and patron management at venues.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
