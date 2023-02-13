Things are looking good for the Tamworth Thunderbolts in 2023.
At least, that's the opinion of Tamworth Basketball Association publicity officer, Grant Lee, who was thrilled with the pre-season competition held over the weekend.
"It certainly did [exceed our expectations]," Lee said.
60 games took place between teams from Tamworth, Dubbo, Maitland, Inverell, and Mudgee across the two days, with teams from the under 12s to under 18s taking to the Tamworth Sports Dome court.
They produced some thoroughly entertaining and very close matches, and the end product pleased the other associations to no end, Lee said.
"One of the coaches actually came up to me and said ... 'If you do this next year, let us know because we'll definitely come back'," he said.
Their results have left the association "very confident" ahead of their 2023 campaign.
"We've got some great teams right through all the ages," Lee said. "I think we're going to be good competition, I think a lot of the other associations won't be expecting how good the kids are playing ... they're hungry to win."
