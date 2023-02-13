The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth councillor Phil Betts raises issues with MP Kevin Anderson about Betts Lane, New England Highway intersection

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
February 13 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On the New England Highway heading towards Tamworth, a left turn was added into Dorothy Avenue and a right turn acceleration lane was added out of the avenue. Picture from Google Maps

SAFETY upgrades to highway intersections outside Tamworth have been slammed as "extremely disappointing" and dangerous.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.