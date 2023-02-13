SAFETY upgrades to highway intersections outside Tamworth have been slammed as "extremely disappointing" and dangerous.
Councillor Phil Betts, who is also chair of the Tamworth Regional Local Traffic Committee, told the Leader he was very concerned about the Betts Lane and New England Highway intersection at Kootingal.
It was upgraded to improve safety as part of a wider highway project, which was finished early last year.
Cr Betts said he was "extremely disappointed" with the outcome.
"There will be serious accidents," he said.
He said the intersections in the Kootingal area that were upgraded had been brought to the attention of the traffic committee since.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson told the Leader that during community consultation, in 2019 and 2020, most concerns were raised about the safety of traffic turning right out of Dorothy Avenue onto the highway, rather than the right-hand turn into Betts Lane from the highway.
The spokesperson said the Dorothy Avenue turn was made by more than 300 cars per day compared to the five into Betts Lane.
"As a result, a left turn southbound lane into Dorothy Avenue and a right turn northbound acceleration lane out of Dorothy Avenue were added to improve safety," the spokesperson said.
The acceleration lane replaced the right turn into Betts Lane. Work also included widening and sealing the shoulders, and clearing vegetation to improve sight.
"Customer feedback during the public consultation phase of the project supported these improvements," the spokesperson said.
They said the traffic committee was also made aware of the changes during the project consultation.
The spokesperson said the roads authority monitors performance and safety post-construction to see if more modifications are needed.
Cr Betts said he felt like the issues had been "fobbed off a bit" by the bureaucracy, and that while Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson had been helpful, the push for change needed to continue.
Mr Anderson said he had met with Cr Betts at the intersection, where New England Highway traffic turns right into Betts Lane at Kootingal.
"That section of road was recently upgraded, and Cr Betts has raised concerns with the safety of the intersection," he said.
"I am always keen to talk to residents about road safety upgrades, particularly as the Kootingal area grows and more and more young families choose to live in the area."
He said he had made representations to Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway, requesting he investigate the issues raised by Cr Betts.
Mr Farraway's office was contacted for this story.
It comes as residents and deputy mayor Mark Rodda continue the fight to improve safety at the nearby intersection of Sandy Road, Porcupine Lane and the New England Highway.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
