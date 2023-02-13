Tamworth Junior Oztag got its State Championships campaigns off to a bright start over the weekend.
With two teams in attendance - under 9s boys and under 10s girls - the younger side proved the standout with three wins from the first day's play in Penrith.
"The nine boys started super-well, their first two games were big wins," Tamworth Junior Oztag convenor, Katrina Davis, said.
Also read:
The girls, meanwhile, managed one win and two losses on Saturday. After the day's play was called off early due to excessive heat, they collected three more losses on Sunday, but Davis saw a number of bright spots in their performances.
"They showed improvement and progression throughout the carnival, so that's a bonus for the girls," she said.
"Hopefully they had a good time and they're keen to come back again."
The boys, meanwhile, lost two games on Sunday morning which scuppered their hopes of making the quarter finals.
But, Davis said, there was a lot more to be happy about from the young men, many of whom still have another year left in the under 9s division.
"They had some big scores and had some really good, flashy try-scoring," she said.
"The team, for little nines boys, worked really well together thanks to some great coaching and managing ... that division is always unknown because there's nothing preceding them.
"They were well and truly in the mix."
Last weekend's tournament included only the under 9s and under 10s age groups. On the weekend of February 24 to 26, a further 10 teams from Tamworth will compete at the under 11s through to under 17s State Championships in Coffs Harbour.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.