LETTERBOXES across the region have been receiving notices of new land values, which will in turn be used to calculate how much ratepayers will have to cough up to councils this year.
Land values are reassessed every three years and are used by councils to calculate property rates.
Revenue NSW also uses the valuations to calculate land tax liability.
A report to be presented to Gunnedah Shire Council on Wednesday, shows the total value of land across the shire has increased by 76.70 per cent in the three years since it was last valued - from $2,023,153,930 in 2019 to $3,574,934,960 as at November 2022.
"Land values do not include the value of a home or other structures," the report reads.
"Landholders will receive a Notice of Valuation showing their land value before it is used by council for rating."
Yearly rate increases in NSW are set by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART).
For the 2023/2024 financial year the rate peg limit has been set at 3.80 per cent for Gunnedah Shire Council.
The valuer general's report shows last year was an "exceptional" year, with land value increases seen state-wide across all property categories.
Increases were seen in residential land across the state by 23.80 per cent, from $1.76 trillion to $2.18 trillion.
The Hunter region saw the largest increase in residential values, followed by the Murray region.
North West NSW grew 38.70 per cent and the Northern Tablelands 46.70 per cent.
The increases in residential land values were driven by continued preferences for flexible working arrangements, the report said, and purchasers seeking alternate affordable lifestyle options.
Regional and coastal markets with accessibility to regional and metropolitan centres were particularly sought after.
Landowners who wish to contest the new land values can lodge an objection.
Successful objections will be notified to council.
More information can be found at www.valuergeneral.nsw.gov.au, or by calling 1800 110 038.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
