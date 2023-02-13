Sports fans could soon see healthier eating options available at their favourite events, thanks to a collaborative effort seeking to improve Tamworth's heart health.
Three dietetic students from the University of Newcastle have jumped on an opportunity to start a project designed to improve the nutritional quality of the foods available at council-run sporting facilities.
"There was lots of hype around Tamworth. We got to go on a Zoom call with some of the students from last year and they really recommended it," Newcastle student Lucinda Cunninham said.
The students will review the current food options available and submit a report on the feasibility of providing new healthy food choices (alongside old favourites) to the Tamworth Regional Council.
Hunter New England Central Coast Primary Health Network CEO Richard Nankervis said the goal of the project is to improve heart health in the New England region.
"Tamworth LGA has one of the highest rates of cardiovascular disease deaths in Australia. The region also has a higher than the national average in relation to hospital admissions for heart attacks and the mortality rate of coronary heart disease," he said.
The project is the brain child of the Tamworth Cardiovascular Working Group, a collaboration of academics, government bodies, and local organisations including the Tamworth Regional Council, the Hunter New England Central Coast Primary Health Network, the University of Newcastle, Rural Fit, Barton Lane, Northern Inland Academy of Sport, and the Tamworth Aboriginal Medical Centre.
"No one health condition is something that can be solved by an individual person or organisation. We all need to be working together if we want to make any sort of impact," University of Newcastle research academic Tracey Schumacher said.
Members of the working group would also like to see community engagement with the project, encouraging sports goers to answer surveys if approached, to ensure their voices are heard.
"As far as council goes, we would like to see our community healthier, but we also realise people need to be able to make their own choices. So it's about providing options that are better for them and providing education to back that up," councillor Judy Coates said.
Owner of the physical therapy clinic Rural Fit Andrew Mahoney, said he also supports keeping options open for Tamworth's sports fans.
"Community members may be thinking that the project will remove all of the hot chips and pies, but this isn't the case. Our intention is to provide healthier options, reduction in salt and sensible portion sizes," he said.
The project also aims to research trends in the Tamworth food retail environment over time, to be used as a basis for future council policies.
New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!
