Service for Nashos to be delivered in Tamworth's Railway War Memorial Park

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
February 14 2023 - 5:30am
Oxley sub-branch of the National Servicemen's Association of Australia Treasurer Keith Stevenson and Secretary Tony Winter will be among those celebrated at the National Servicemen Memorial. Picture by Jonathan Hawes

Military conscripts will be recognised at a special event in Tamworth.

Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!

