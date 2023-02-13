Military conscripts will be recognised at a special event in Tamworth.
The National Servicemen's Association will hold a special memorial for between 30 and 60 National Servicemen (Nashos) and their families and friends on National Servicemen's Day.
Tuesday marks the 72nd anniversary of the first Nasho marching into a training camp on February 14, 1951.
"All over Australia Nashos will be gathering at their memorial or some other local place to commemorate the day and remember that there were 212 Nashos that were killed during the Vietnam War," the National Servicemen's Association Oxley sub-branch Secretary Tony Winter said.
For Tamworth's Nashos, that memorial is a monument located in front of Tamworth Railway Station, with 79 plaques dedicated to those who are no longer with us.
The Nashos' Oxley sub-branch started with around 180 members, with more than 40 still active in the Tamworth community and seven members turning 90 this year.
As the group grows older, it's been working to secure and memorialise records of the Servicemen, to preserve their wisdom for future generations.
"I learned the important skill of getting along with other people who had previously been unknown to me," reads a quote from Oxley member Bill Standen, in the sub-branch's history booklet.
The group's treasurer Keith Stevenson echoed that sentiment, and said there were many life skills he picked up from his conscription.
"I came out of working in a bank and was thrust into a camp with a whole lot of coal miners, a different lot of people than I was used to working with," Mr Stevenson said.
Mr Winter, Mr Stevenson and Mr Standen each have similar stories of how they weren't happy to be drafted at first, but eventually came to appreciate the life skills they gained during their service.
"We all feel that 18-year olds in this country should do some national service," Mr Winter said.
Eighty-five countries around the world have some form of obligatory military training, though Australia hasn't had enforced conscription since 1972.
"I've got a lot of time for it and I wish they'd bring it back," Mr Stevenson said.
Australia has seen four periods of compulsory military service in its history, with the last two schemes seeing a total of 287,000 young men enlisted.
Those men will be honoured at 5pm on February 14 at the National Servicemen's Association Memorial.
