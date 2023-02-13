ROSE truffles and a special pink cocktail are some of the food and drink options the city's restaurants will be serving up this Valentine's Day.
While retail businesses told the Leader that it's better for business when the romantic day falls on a weekday, the opposite is true for hospitality.
Most people are off work on the weekends, which gives them more time to plan a nice dinner, The Powerhouse Hotel general manager Daine Cooper said.
READ MORE:
"Midweek, they've always got to plan around work and what they're doing," he said.
It's hard to tell how business will go, he said, because it's "always a last minute thing".
"But from what we know from the last few years, regardless of what's been going on, it's still been a very, very good night," he said.
The restaurant typically gets bookings the day before, and even the day of. Capacity sits at three quarters full.
"We've got a little bit of room to move, but it's looking like a good night [on Tuesday] night," he said.
It's one of the few times a year The Workshop Kitchen delivers a different menu.
A three course meal of dishes prepared by the chef, including rose truffles, will be served on a table decorated to set the scene.
"For all of our nights of the year, Valentine's Day would probably be our busiest," Mr Cooper said.
The restaurant is grappling with staff shortages, as it relies on gap year staff. Many have headed to university.
"It's better than it has been, but we're still finding it difficult," Mr Cooper said.
Gin, raspberry syrup, lemon juice, and egg whites are the ingredients to make a Clover Club - the Pig & Tinder Box's Valentine's Day cocktail.
"The atmosphere is very romantic," supervisor Corey Arnold said.
"The staff are aware it's a special night. We try to make each person feel as special as possible."
The typical demographic at the restaurant is a bit of everything - individuals, families, friend groups, work parties. And the restaurant tries to keep them coming back by adding an extra touch every holiday.
Last year, plenty of hungry couples showed up on the evening to get a table.
It would be a special day whether the love holiday fell on a weekend, or weekday, Mr Arnold said.
"We have got a lot of bookings for groups of two," he said.
"We are looking like we're gonna be quite busy."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.