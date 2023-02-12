The Northern Tigers' under-16 side have made it two wins from two starts after another gritty Andrew Johns Cup triumph.
The Tigers backed up their 14-10 opening round win over the North Coast with a 20-16 defeat of the Newcastle Maitland Region Knights at McKinnon Oval in Aberdeen on Saturday.
"They showed great character again," Tigers coach Cody Tickle told Group 4 Media.
The Tigers were never headed in the match after jumping to an early 10-0 lead following tries to No 2 Charlie Lennard and Lachlan Hawkins, who was listed on the bench but started.
The Knights fought back with two tries, to make it 10-10 after 19 minutes, but the Tigers responded with tries to No 14 Jack Anderson and No 8 Braydon Nean.
In the second game at McKinnon Oval, the Tigers' under-18 outfit were beaten 40-18 by the Knights in a Laurie Daley Cup encounter.
The Knights scored seven tries to three, as the Tigers failed to back up their miracle come-from-behind win over the North Coast in round one.
"We didn't defend well," Tigers coach Darryl Rando said.
ANDREW JOHNS CUP
TIGERS: 20 (Charlie Lennard, Lachlan Hawkins, Jack Anderson, Braydon Nean tries; Riley Fitzsimmons 2 goals) KNIGHTS 16 (Roy Simpson, Kyran Blair, Daniel Richardson tries; Lochlan Clenton, Kryan Blair goals)
LAURIE DALEY CUP
KNIGHTS 40 (Mason Forbes, Charles Hennessy, Khynan Butler, Tyrese Gordon, Ethan Quinn, Cody Hancock, Logan Aoake tries; Gordon 5, Aoake goals) d TIGERS 18 (Jackson Smith 2, Brodi Campbell tries; C Hope 3 goals)
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
