Santos Festival of Rugby gets big tick from Wallabies coach Eddie Jones

February 13 2023 - 7:00am
Wallabies coach Eddie Jones chats with event MC Tim Horan.

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones says events like the Santos Festival of Rugby are "catalysts for growth".

