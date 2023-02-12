THE RESCUE helicopter carried out two early-morning emergency airlifts to Tamworth overnight after a young man was badly hurt and an older woman needed specialist care.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service (WRHS) was called to Armidale hospital just after midnight on Sunday to urgently fly a man in his 20s to Tamworth.
He had suffered a serious broken leg and was expected to undergo specialist treatment at Tamworth hospital.
The chopper's critical care team stabilised the man before airlifting him.
Separately, also in the early hours of Sunday, the helicopter was tasked on an urgent retrieval mission to Moree hospital.
A woman in her 70s was suffering a serious cardiac condition, a WRHS spokesperson said.
She was stabilised by the critical care team before the helicopter flew her to Tamworth hospital for further medical attention.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
