HORSES and humans flocked to Bendemeer on the weekend to get in on the small town's campdrafting action.
There was a packed schedule of events across Saturday and Sunday, including for junior riders as young as eight years old.
Riders and spectators enjoyed the weekend out at the showground.
READ ALSO:
It's a big couple of weeks for Bendemeer, which is about 40km along the New England Highway from Tamworth, with the campdrafting event this weekend to be followed by the rodeo on February 18.
Spectators are welcome to come along and watch barrel racing, bull riding, the saddle broncs, and more from midday, with the main event at 6pm at the Bendemeer Rodeo Grounds.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.