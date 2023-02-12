The NSW Waratahs men and women claimed bragging rights over their Queensland Reds counterparts as the Santos Festival of Rugby wrapped up in front of a big crowd at Narrabri on Saturday.
One of the highlights of the two day festival, the Waratahs women's side featuring homegrown hero Martha Harvey, Warialda's Brooke McKinnon and Pirates co-captain Rosie Ferguson got up 13-5 to win the inaugural women's Santos Cup.
The men then made it three-from-three over the Reds in the fixture with a narrow 33-32 victory in what was a see-sawing tussle with the lead changing hands several times.
After the Reds had powered their way over to go up 32-28 with eight minutes remaining, Nemani Nardolo showed the strength he is going to bring to put the Waratahs back in front with four to play and from there they held on.
Gunnedah's Harry Wilson was among the Reds scorers, crossing for their second try and putting them ahead 12-7 midway through the first half.
