The memorable tries keep coming for Jada Taylor.
First, there was her 109m jaw-dropper playing for NSW against Queensland in an under-19 State of Origin clash.
Then there was her try on debut in the NRLW.
And now the Sydney Roosters' human highlight reel has scored the try of the match in her Indigenous All Stars debut.
In the Indigenous side's 16-12 loss to the Maori All Stars at Rotorua International Stadium on Saturday afternoon, the 19-year-old Tamworth export - wearing the No 5 - accepted, at speed, a lovely long ball from No 6 Kirra Dibb in the 26th minute.
After racing about 20m, she cut back inside off her left foot just before the tryline and spun past three defenders.
"What a brilliant pass, and what a fabulous finish from Taylor," the match commentator said. "Brilliant rugby league from the Indigenous All Stars."
The All Stars extravaganza was the latest profound chapter in Taylor's captivating rugby league career.
She has experienced a meteoric rise since starring for the Roosters' premiership-winning Tarsha Gale Cup under-19 side last year.
Read more:
Her 109m solo special against Queensland in June - the exclamation mark on a player of the match performance - liberated her from relative obscurity. The blistering effort has been watched more than 15 million times on Youtube.
She then landed her first NRLW contract, before making her NRLW debut in September.
Taylor's newfound fame has been leveraged to promote the premier competition in women's rugby league.
Speaking to the Leader while back home in Tamworth in November, the teen speedster said she got to be "that young face" of the NRLW.
"And I've done my own signature so many times I can't even count it, which is great - and I love it," she said.
Last week, rugby league legend Greg Inglis seemingly likened Taylor to his former Maroons teammate Billy Slater.
"She reminds me of Bill - just that quick[ness] off the mark," he told NRL.com, adding that over 30-40m defenders "can't keep up".
"Gone, you know?" he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.