The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Jada Taylor scores stunner for Indigenous All Stars against Maori All Stars

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated February 12 2023 - 7:06pm, first published 1:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jada Taylor inserts herself into the action playing for the Indigenous All Stars. Picture by Hannah Peters/Getty Images

The memorable tries keep coming for Jada Taylor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.