Harry Wilson returned to Brisbane on Sunday a few items lighter than when he arrived in Narrabri.
The former Gunnedah junior was king of the kids following the Reds trial game against the Waratahs and parted with his boots, socks and signature red headgear to some young fans.
But that is what the Santos Festival of Rugby is all about.
As much as it was a valuable hit-out for Wilson and his Reds, the event is about bringing top level rugby to the bush and giving young fans the chance to see, and meet, their heroes.
"I know when I was that age I would have killed to be able to watch the Reds and Waratahs play so close to Gunnedah," Wilson said.
"So I know how special it would be for the kids."
The first time he has played back in the area he spent the early years of his life since he joined the Reds - he played for Queensland Country in the now-defunct NRC in Tamworth back in 2018 - he said it was "really special".
"I've got a lot of family and family friends that have come here and even seeing the little kids, they're all coming up to me because they're from Gunnedah, it's pretty special," he said.
"I obviously loved my time in Gunnedah, they were some of the best years of my life, so it's really special being back here."
It rekindled some fond memories, and he proudly regaled his team-mates, as they passed the main cricket oval, with tales of the time he "hit a good straight drive" playing in the under-12s.
That was unfortunately about it, that day.
"I hit the first ball for four and then got out two balls later," he reflected.
The result on Saturday didn't go the Reds' way with the Waratahs prevailing 33-32, but Wilson did get across the chalk, finishing off a 60m effort for their second try.
He also importantly got some minutes into his legs. After playing 60 minutes in their trial against the Western Force the No.8 played almost the entire match.
"It's been nice to slowly build and then hopefully by round one I'll have enough gas in the tank to get through 80," he said.
Only two weeks away now, Wilson said he is "feeling good" heading into the season, which for the Reds starts against the Hurricanes on February 25.
"I've had quite a big pre-season so feeling quite fit and it's good having two trial games under my belt now, so I feel like I'm ready to rip into round one," he said.
The Reds' best and fairest last season, as he tries to fight his way back into the Wallabies Wilson spoke about trying to play a bit smarter and "just trying to use my skill and a little bit more footwork".
"[And] Just keep backing myself and doing that, I know if I do that I'll perform well for the boys," he said.
