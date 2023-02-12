The script couldn't have been written any better.
In front of family and friends and on the ground that she calls home, Martha Harvey on Saturday made a dream debut for the NSW Waratahs.
Pulling on the sky blue for their trial against the Queensland Reds as part of the Santos Festival of Rugby, it's a moment the Narrabri-raised 18-year-old won't forget in a hurry.
"To debut in front of my home crowd with all my family and friends here, I don't think it gets any better than that," she said.
Harvey was one of three Central North talents to suit up for the Waratahs with Narrabri team-mate Brooke McKinnon and Pirates co-captain Rosie Ferguson also getting their first taste of the Super W stage.
It was for all three an experience they'll long cherish, and beyond their comprehension a few short months ago when they were battling it out with their respective club sides for Central North supremacy.
"I would never have ever expected that I would be here, playing for the Tahs," Harvey said.
"Honestly it wasn't a proper goal because I just didn't think I could do it.
"To think that I'm here it's really special."
It was a winning homecoming for her and McKinnon with the Waratahs scoring with around two minutes remaining to secure a 13-5 win and claim the inaugural women's Santos Cup.
Named to start at half-back, Harvey - understandably - confessed to a few nerves in the lead-up.
"Yesterday (Friday) on the plane I was getting a bit nervous," she said. "(But) I didn't want to let nerves ruin the day and ruin this experience, and this opportunity."
Running out through a tunnel of family, friends and team-mates, she wore a big smile, and likewise when she was injected back into the game with about 10 minutes to go, to a loud cheer as her return to the field was announced.
"All my mates are here so it was pretty special," she said.
"I tried to stay focused but I couldn't help but smile."
The whole experience was all the more surreal for the fact that at the inaugural event two years ago she was "fangirling" and getting photos with the players.
On Saturday she was one kids were requesting photos with and autographs from.
To do it with McKinnon also made it all the more special. The two have shared a lot of their rugby journey together.
"Brooke's one of my best friends," Harvey said.
"I don't think many people get to go through their junior footy and then go into state rep with their best mate so that's been pretty special."
With the Super W season not kicking off until late March, it's now back to the training paddock and hopefully pushing her way into the final 32, although Harvey isn't "expecting anything".
"I'm still young, I've got ages to go," she said.
"But I love being a part of this team."
The Reds side also contained a couple of Central North products in Tina Campbell and Tiarna Molloy.
Down in Wagga Wagga another was making their debut for a Super Rugby side with Erika Maslen playing for the Brumbies in their 36-12 trial loss to the Rebels.
