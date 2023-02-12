The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Bective East and South Tamworth tie two-dayer at Riverside 1

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated February 13 2023 - 1:02pm, first published February 12 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was going so well for Bective East ... until it wasn't.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.