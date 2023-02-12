It was going so well for Bective East ... until it wasn't.
The Bulls were in total control for most of their two-day clash against South Tamworth at Riverside 1.
After Souths had slumped to 7-76 in their second innings on Saturday, a Bulls outright win had seemed certain.
Souths - who won the toss and batted - were still 10 runs behind the Bulls' first-innings total of 160.
But then South captain Chris Skilton - who had struggled for runs heading into the match - combined with another veteran, Tom Groth, for a 116-run eighth-wicket partnership that propelled the last-placed side to a total of 197.
Skilton and Groth made 82 and 48 respectively.
Set 112 for victory off at least 30 overs, the Bulls were travelling nicely - with opener Jye Paterson (25) and No 3 Lachie Barton (28) combining for a 47-run second-wicket partnership.
But when Paterson fell with the score on 54, the wickets tumbled regularly.
Skilton, fellow quick Daniel Lawrence and off-spinner Jelany Chilia tore through the Bulls' batting lineup - taking 4-29, 3-31 and 3-35 respectively.
Read also:
With time almost up, Bective East had reached 9-110.
No 10 Lachie Barton then hit Chilia down the ground, but opted for a single as his teammates screamed at him to come back for a match-winning second run.
The very next ball, Bulls No 11 Forbes Boydell skied Chilia's delivery and was caught by Luke Smith - resulting in a tie.
Paterson said Bective "let the game slip".
"It was our own fault ... We did it to ourselves," the skipper said.
"But it's good to get a few more points at the end of the game, anyway," he also said.
As the season draws to a close, third-placed Bective's points haul for the clash was at least 13 - including eight for the first-innings win.
We didn't deserve to be in the game.- Chris Skilton
Skilton said Souths - who began their second innings at the start of play on Saturday after making 74 in the first dig - "didn't deserve to be in the game".
"We knew we had to score 200 runs [in the second innings]," he said, "and then put them in and see what we can do."
The Bulls' left-arm orthodox spinner Ben Taylor took an incredible 12-56 for the match - including 7-20 in the first innings - and was duly named man of the match.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.