North Tamworth captain Adam Greentree has applauded his team for rebounding strongly from a loss to City United in the one-day final.
The second-placed Redbacks secured a 41-run victory in a two-dayer against Old Boys that concluded at No 1 Oval on Saturday.
"It's always good to see a good response from your side when you have a disappointing performance," Greentree said.
"We've been a fraction inconsistent this year.
"But the performances after our bad performances have generally been pretty good."
Veteran quick Greentree - the competition's leading wicket-taker this season - took 3-69 as Norths defended 250 by dismissing Old Boys for 209 on a hot day.
Three other Norths bowlers - Jordan Lewington, Brad Redshaw and Cameron Reeves - took two wickets each.
Opener Adam McGuirk, who retired after a 40-ball 55 not out, top-scored for Old Boys while Aaron Hazlewood made 46.
In the first innings, Brendan Rixon (83) and Henry Smith (55) top-scored for Norths, while Ben Middlebrook and Troy Sands took 4-38 and 3-46, respectively, for fourth-placed Old Boys.
Greentree said: "We did have some favourable conditions to start the innings this morning [Saturday]. The pitch was a little bit soft."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
