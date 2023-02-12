The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Video
Watch

North Tamworth beat Old Boys by 41 runs at No 1 Oval

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
February 12 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

North Tamworth captain Adam Greentree has applauded his team for rebounding strongly from a loss to City United in the one-day final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.