The Santos Festival of Rugby promised a feast of rugby and that's what spectators got on the opening day of the third annual event at Narrabri on Friday.
From Australian 7s superstars, to rising stars, to former starts reliving their hey days, to inter-state rivalries, there was something for everyone.
The second time the event has been held in Narrabri, an estimated 2,500 people rolled through the Dangar Park gates.
The day kicked off with the first of three games in the AON Next Gen Women's 7s series - a State Of Origin battle between NSW and Queensland and Australian 7s squad members Charlotte Caslick, Teagan Levi and Lily Dick (Queensland) and Faith Nathan, Sariah Paki, Madison Ashby and Tia Hinds (NSW).
A host of former Blue Boars then laced up the boots again for a vintage game. The Blue Boars women and men also took to the field, with the men impressive in beating the Roma Echidnas.
The night finished with the NSW and Queensland Country men's and women's sides renewing hostilities.
The honours were shared with the Corellas getting the win over their rivals from across the border before the Blue Heelers outgunned the Cockatoos to reclaim the Border Trophy.
