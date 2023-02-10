The Northern Daily Leader
Vittorio Stefanato sentenced for murdering Christine Neilan on January 8, 2020, at Lightning Ridge

By Stephanie Gardiner
February 10 2023 - 5:00pm
In the moments before Vittorio Stefanato shot a defenceless woman in the head, he told her: "I'm going over there to the shed, I get the gun, and if you're still here, I shoot you".

