TWO drivers involved in a head-on crash a week ago have been released from hospital but two others remain in wards being treated for broken bones.
A Toyota Camry, which had three men inside, collided head-on with an oncoming Isuzu D-MAX ute on the night of February 3.
Crash investigators are still investigating what led to the head-on crash on Bora Road, near the intersection of Halls Creek Avenue, on the outskirts of Bingara.
On Friday, a 53-year-old man - who was the front seat passenger in the Camry - remained in Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital with multiple injuries including a broken arm and leg.
A 43-year-old man who was seated in the back of the Camry remains in Tamworth hospital with leg injuries.
The 29-year-old driver of the D-MAX, and the 44-year-old male driver of the Camry, were both released from Tamworth hospital this week but are yet to be interviewed by police investigating the crash.
All four men were local to Bingara, the Leader has been told.
The Crash Investigation Unit - based in Tamworth - is examining the moments leading up to the head-on crash, which occurred about 6.30pm, and are investigating if speed, alcohol or driver distraction contributed.
Police closed the road in the wake of the crash to examine the scene. Investigations are continuing into the crash and no charges have been laid.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
