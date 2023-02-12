A DOZEN reports will be considered behind closed doors at the first council meeting of the year, including the performance of general manager Paul Bennett.
Tamworth Regional Council has a packed agenda to get through when it holds its first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, but a chunk will be considered in a session closed to the public and media.
Russell Webb's mayoral minute will provide "additional commentary" on a report prepared late last year by the performance review panel as part of the annual assessment of Mr Bennett's performance.
In addition, tenders will be considered, including those received that relate to the design, construction and commission of the proposed Tamworth Organic Recycling Facility.
Council will also consider the tender for cleaning services at council facilities across the region, including offices, halls, sporting facilities, art galleries, public amenities and more.
The cleaning tender was delayed to allow council to settle into new locations after vacating Ray Walsh House.
READ ALSO:
Direction will be sought from council during the closed session about a proposed water supply agreement between council and poultry giant Baiada.
Baiada has indicated it wants to build its new chicken processing abattoir, slated to be next door to its Tamworth rendering facility, in two stages.
The water supply agreement stems from discussions between council staff and Baiada because "security of water supply during daily operations and during drought is a major concern for Baiada".
There will be updates on the Tamworth Effluent Reuse Farm operations, as well as the Tamworth Rail Intermodal (TRI) project, located in the Tamworth Global Gateway Park.
"The report also presents information related to the status of contractual negotiations between parties involved in the development of TRI," council documents state.
"This report seeks the approval for the mayor and the general manager to bring this ongoing matter to a conclusion."
Possible land acquisition for widening Upper Moore Creek Road, a proposed sale and an ongoing lease of council-owned land will also go before closed council, along with a number of other reports.
Confidential reports can be considered in a closed meeting in accordance with the Local Government Act.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.