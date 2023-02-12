The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council to consider reports in closed council, including intermodal update, Baiada plan and general manager performance

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
February 12 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Council general manager Paul Bennett. File picture by Peter Hardin

A DOZEN reports will be considered behind closed doors at the first council meeting of the year, including the performance of general manager Paul Bennett.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.