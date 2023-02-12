VALENTINE'S Day is the perfect time to make a statement by purchasing a gift - according to the city's retail businesses.
Since the romantic day falls on a weekday, Peel Street store Botanique predicts it will do more business than if it fell on a weekend.
Owner Drue Daly said people like to show off with a delivery of flowers to their partner's workplace.
"The weekend is not as big for florists, because there's no one to show," she said.
"Sometimes they might just make breakfast in bed, but if they're at work, it seems to be a bigger deal for everyone."
It's the one time of year the demographic of customers entering the store switches from women, to mainly men.
Staff put products like roses, chocolates, and goodies together, "so that the guys don't have to think about it", Ms Daly said.
"The easier the better for them, so that they don't have to spend too much time," she said.
"They don't like to think about it, they just like to see it.
"They know straight away what they want, and the easier we make it for them, the better."
This year is shaping up to be a little different, because there have been plenty of pre-orders, she said.
"Guys are all getting organised this year, which usually doesn't happen," she said.
Sweet Secrets Lingerie also gets more of a boost to business if Valentine's Day falls on a weekday, owner Kylie Gillies said.
Otherwise, couples might choose to spend the weekend away, instead of dishing out money on undies and bras.
The most popular items at the store are Calvin Klein underwear, particularly among the younger demographic, she said.
The store is mainly visited by people aged between 25 and 35.
Ms Gillies said lingerie makes the best gift for Valentine's Day, because, "it's something that they can keep and have for longer than what flowers and chocolates will last".
It's adult store Flirt's first Valentine's Day in Tamworth, and the business is making the most of it by giving away a hamper worth more than $300.
In the hamper is a selection of goodies to make Valentine's Day extra fun.
Since its opening, Flirt has had a lot of interest and is "doing very well", team leader Stephanie Constable said.
People from the age of 18 up to 80 are entering the store, she said.
"We have all different people that like to come in," she said.
"And we have people from all over Tamworth, Gunnedah. People from Bingara come in."
She said the Tamworth Country Music Festival was particularly busy, with people from Melbourne, the Gold Coast and Newcastle paying the store a visit.
