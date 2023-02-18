A GRANT to help secure a new doctor in the midst of a GP shortage was a lifeline for one Tamworth medical practice.
Better Health South Tamworth was one of a few lucky health clinics across the New England North West to recruit and retain a new GP after they were awarded funding last year.
Practice owner John Hyde said the funding from the Primary Health Network (PHN) meant he was able to bypass recruitment agencies, which can be extremely costly for businesses.
"By getting the grant we were able to offset that," he said.
"And we're very very grateful for that."
From the grant funding, the practice was able to welcome Dr Devika Kumari on board in June last year as a fulltime doctor.
It was a much-needed boost to the practice at the time, after their permanent doctor moved to Sydney.
Mr Hyde said recruiting Dr Kumari meant the clinic was able to continue offering "consistent healthcare" to its patients.
"It's enabled us to grow as a practice and plan ahead for the future," he said.
Mr Hyde said support from PHN made the process a lot smoother.
"If they're not from this area, it's about convincing them it's not only a great place to work and expand your profession, but also on a personal level as well," he said.
The 2023 GP bush grant is now in its second round, following the success of last year.
Mr Hyde said he encouraged practices across the region to apply, but not just for the financial help.
"They're [the PHN] are always touching base with us and have introduced us to other aspects of what they offer," he said.
$150,000 of funding will be divvied up to help attract four new GPs to the New England North West.
PHN chief executive officer Richard Nankervis said the goal of the funding was to help stabilise the GP shortage "for now".
"Each GP recruited not only alleviates waiting times within their new practice, but is also a step towards reducing the fatigue felt by other GPs within the practice and across the region," he said.
Each successful grant recipient will also receive a welcome ambassador to help the new GP, and their family, settle into the new location.
The new GP's are expected to be on deck by June this year.
