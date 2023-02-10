HELPING young people have the best go at life is a focus of Tamworth's safety working group as it pushes for a new education officer to be installed at the local children's court.
Deputy mayor Mark Rodda chairs the Tamworth Regional Community Safety Working Group and told the Leader there was sweeping support among the group to try and secure funding for an Education Court Liaison Officer (ECLO).
"We felt that the position would aid the police and the court system in dealing with recidivist offenders and steer them in different directions," he said.
"It doesn't matter who you are, it's about trying to give kids the best chance at life, if we can steer them in a direction of education and a better path."
An ECLO is able to speak with the juvenile, or their families or support people, to plan and identify work or enrolment in the right education pathway for them.
Tamworth Regional Council will decide at its first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday whether it should write to state MP Kevin Anderson requesting support for funding for an ECLO in the region and asking for a timeline.
Cr Rodda said it's important for governments to do work in the juvenile crime space and reduce re-offending.
Education plays a key role, he said, and unlocks opportunities for people.
"You get one go at life and I hope that these things that we can do might help these young kids to live a better life for themselves and for their communities," he said.
ECLOs are currently based in children's courts in Parramatta, Campbelltown, Surry Hills, Port Kembla and Nowra, as well as Broadmeadow, Singleton and Raymond Terrace.
Cr Rodda said branching out into more regional areas like Tamworth and Gunnedah would be a good opportunity.
He said crime prevention and supporting at-risk youth was an issue that needed a multi-agency approach, and that included council, because there was no single government body that had the "be-all and end-all" solution.
The ECLO program investigates how to connect or reconnect young people aged between 10 and 17, who are before a NSW children's court, with formal education, and support them to finish school and be prepared for higher education, training, and work.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
