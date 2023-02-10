The Northern Daily Leader
Regional debate series kicks off, puts spotlight on agriculture in lead up to state election

By Newsroom
February 11 2023 - 9:00am
Deputy Premier Paul Toole will attend the NSW Farmers regional debate on Tuesday night in Armidale. Picture by Peter Hardin, file

Deputy Premier Paul Toole, Shadow Minister for Regional NSW Mick Veitch, Greens spokesperson Sue Higginson and Shooters, Fishers, and Farmers spokesperson Mark Banasiak will make their pitch to voters as part of a regional debate series being organised by NSW Farmers.

