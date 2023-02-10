A TAMWORTH woman is one of two Australians descended from Prisoners of War (POW) heading on a trip to Japan to promote post-war reconciliation.
Lesley Callcott's father, Alan Lindsay Pope, became a prisoner of the Japanese after the fall of Singapore in 1942.
When her father saw the Australian coast again in 1945 - he cried, and his family were waiting for him as he stepped back on home turf, Mrs Callcott told the Leader.
He was admitted to Concord hospital with tuberculosis, and wasn't discharged until December 1946.
A nurse asked him why he wasn't eating his "sweets". He said, "I lived on that for five years in POW camp".
It was rice pudding, Mrs Callcott said, which he threw out the window.
Mr Pope told his daughter that they had to do a lot of work, and were barely fed. She recalls before she was 18, he would disappear for weeks for medical treatment.
After the family moved to Tamworth in 1969, he lived with one lung in good health until he passed of a heart attack at age 89. Health professionals discovered he had likely suffered one or two while in Japan.
The former nurse said her father's time in Japan affected him deeply, but he was never bitter about his experience.
"In his later years, especially, he was a great believer in reconciliation and forgiveness," she said.
A place in the Japan-Australia Grassroots Exchange Program, which began in 1994, is a "dream come true" for Mrs Callcott, who was not able to travel as a young woman, and has been overseas once since caring for her father.
"As I am an age pensioner myself, it is very unlikely that I will ever be able to afford to travel to Japan on my own accord," she said.
The tour, beginning on March 5 and returning March 14, will take an Returned and Services League (RSL) executive and two descendants of POWs to Tokyo and Osaka.
Mr Pope was a long term RSL committee member, vice president of the Tamworth sub-branch and heavily involved in the ex-POWs association.
After retiring from his job as a parking policeman, he searched for the men returning from POW camp with him. They had reunions in Tamworth for many years.
The wives of the men said they had never known their husbands to cry and talk so much during the reunions, Mrs Callcott said.
She said they suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, but didn't have a name for it.
Through her father's influence Mrs Callcott was involved with the Ex-POW's Association, and the Tamworth RSL sub-branch.
She's made Tamworth RSL club proud.
